New Girl sneak peek: Schmidt and Jess feud over … names of colors?!

It’s really not easy being green.

In Tuesday’s episode of New Girl, green gets renamed “Denise” by Ruth (Danielle and Rhiannon Rockoff) after Jess (Zooey Deschanel) steps in as her tutor to prep her for her preschool interview. (Yes, preschoolers need tutors now.) Schmidt (Max Greenfield) is less than amused, though, when he finds out that Jess has planted abstract (dare we say adorkable?) thoughts in Ruth’s head, including the notion that colors can be whatever children want them to be. “Green is whatever I want it to be,” Ruth even whispers to herself, echoing her new teacher.

Good thing Cece (Hannah Simone) walks in just in time to break up the escalating tension — and to drag Ruth away from her mug of coffee so she can go to another room and watch local news bloopers. Yeah, Schmidt and Cece’s kid was already strange, even before Jess got to her.

Watch the exclusive clip above for more. New Girl airs Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox.