What's on Netflix in May: The best shows and movies to watch this month

April showers bring May flowers… and a host of new titles to Netflix!
The list of shows and movies that begin streaming in May includes old favorites as well as new, surefire hits. Ahead of the highly anticipated sequel, fans will be able to stream Mamma Mia!, as well as a more recent — but equally beloved — movie musical: this year’s Best Animated Feature Oscar-winner, Coco. And, if you’re looking to round out your musical experience, you can watch High School Musical 3, which also hits Netflix in May.
Fans don’t have much longer to wait for John Mulaney’s new stand-up special, Kid Gorgeous, which premieres May 1; Tig Notaro, Ali Wong, and Steve Martin and Martin Short also have specials premiering in May.
Several Netflix original series will begin streaming in May, including returning favorites like Dear White People and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, as well as new shows like The Break with Michelle Wolf and A Little Help with Carol Burnett, and original films including Cargo, Anon, Ibiza, and Kissing Booth.
Read on to see the full list of titles coming to Netflix in May.
Date Not Announced
Arrow: Season 6
Dynasty: Season 1
Riverdale: Season 2
Supernatural: Season 1
The Flash: Season 4
May 1
27: Gone Too Soon
A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana
Amelie
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1
Beautiful Girls
Darc
God’s Own Country
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City
Mr. Woodcock
My Perfect Romance
Pocoyo & Cars
Pocoyo & The Space Circus
Queens of Comedy: Season 1
Reasonable Doubt
Red Dragon
Scream 2
Shrek
Simon: Season 1
Sliding Doors
Sometimes
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Carter Effect
The Clapper
The Reaping
The Strange Name Movie
Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2
May 2
Jailbreak
May 4
A Little Help with Carol Burnett
Anon
Busted!: Season 1
Dear White People: Volume 2
End Game
Forgive Us Our Debts
Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2
Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo
Manhunt
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey
No Estoy Loca
The Rain: Season 1
May 5
Faces Places
May 6
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Streaming every Sunday; season 1 finale on May 13)
May 8
Desolation
Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives
May 9
Dirty Girl
May 11
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3
Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist
Spirit Riding Free: Season 5
The Kissing Booth
The Who Was? Show: Season 1
May 13
Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife
May 14
The Phantom of the Opera
May 15
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 4
Grand Designs: Seasons 13-14
Only God Forgives
The Game 365: Seasons 15-16
May 16
89
Mamma Mia!
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Kingdom
Wanted
May 18
Cargo
Catching Feelings
Inspector Gadget: Season 4
May 19
Bridge to Terabithia
Disney’s Scandal: Season 7
Small Town Crime
May 20
Some Kind of Beautiful
May 21
Señora Acero: Season 4
May 22
Mob Psycho 100: Season 1
Shooter: Season 2
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2
Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here
May 23
Explained
May 24
Fauda: Season 2
Survivors Guide to Prison
May 25
Ibiza
Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life
The Toys That Made Us: Season 2
Trollhunters: Part 3
May 26
Sara’s Notebook
May 27
The Break with Michelle Wolf
May 29
Disney·Pixar Coco
May 30
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4
May 31
Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern
