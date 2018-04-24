What's on Netflix in May: The best shows and movies to watch this month

April showers bring May flowers… and a host of new titles to Netflix!

The list of shows and movies that begin streaming in May includes old favorites as well as new, surefire hits. Ahead of the highly anticipated sequel, fans will be able to stream Mamma Mia!, as well as a more recent — but equally beloved — movie musical: this year’s Best Animated Feature Oscar-winner, Coco. And, if you’re looking to round out your musical experience, you can watch High School Musical 3, which also hits Netflix in May.

Fans don’t have much longer to wait for John Mulaney’s new stand-up special, Kid Gorgeous, which premieres May 1; Tig Notaro, Ali Wong, and Steve Martin and Martin Short also have specials premiering in May.

Several Netflix original series will begin streaming in May, including returning favorites like Dear White People and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, as well as new shows like The Break with Michelle Wolf and A Little Help with Carol Burnett, and original films including Cargo, Anon, Ibiza, and Kissing Booth.

Read on to see the full list of titles coming to Netflix in May.

Date Not Announced

Arrow: Season 6

Dynasty: Season 1

Riverdale: Season 2

Supernatural: Season 1

The Flash: Season 4

May 1

27: Gone Too Soon

A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana

Amelie

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1

Beautiful Girls

Darc

God’s Own Country

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City

Mr. Woodcock

My Perfect Romance

Pocoyo & Cars

Pocoyo & The Space Circus

Queens of Comedy: Season 1

Reasonable Doubt

Red Dragon

Scream 2

Shrek

Simon: Season 1

Sliding Doors

Sometimes

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Carter Effect

The Clapper

The Reaping

The Strange Name Movie

Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2

May 2

Jailbreak

May 4

A Little Help with Carol Burnett

Anon

Busted!: Season 1

Dear White People: Volume 2

End Game

Forgive Us Our Debts

Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2

Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo

Manhunt

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey

No Estoy Loca

The Rain: Season 1

May 5

Faces Places

May 6

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Streaming every Sunday; season 1 finale on May 13)

May 8

Desolation

Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives

May 9

Dirty Girl

May 11

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3

Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist

Spirit Riding Free: Season 5

The Kissing Booth

The Who Was? Show: Season 1

May 13

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife

May 14

The Phantom of the Opera

May 15

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 4

Grand Designs: Seasons 13-14

Only God Forgives

The Game 365: Seasons 15-16

May 16

89

Mamma Mia!

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Kingdom

Wanted

May 18

Cargo

Catching Feelings

Inspector Gadget: Season 4

May 19

Bridge to Terabithia

Disney’s Scandal: Season 7

Small Town Crime

May 20

Some Kind of Beautiful

May 21

Señora Acero: Season 4

May 22

Mob Psycho 100: Season 1

Shooter: Season 2

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2

Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here

May 23

Explained

May 24

Fauda: Season 2

Survivors Guide to Prison

May 25

Ibiza

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life

The Toys That Made Us: Season 2

Trollhunters: Part 3

May 26

Sara’s Notebook

May 27

The Break with Michelle Wolf

May 29

Disney·Pixar Coco

May 30

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4

May 31

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern