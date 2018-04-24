Megan Fox is headed back to TV with the Travel Channel series, Mysteries and Myths with Megan Fox.

The four-episode series will take audiences across the world as the New Girl alum enlists the help of experts to investigate some of history’s greatest mysteries, from the Trojan War to whether or not Amazon women truly existed.

Production will begin in June, with the series slated to air later this year. Fox, who says she has been passionate about history since childhood, serves as the co-creator and producer.

“I would describe myself as a seeker. A seeker is someone who is never content to have obtained enough knowledge,” said Fox in a statement. “History only gives us a one-sided view of the truth. That’s something I know from personal experience. My own history has been rewritten by other people who had a vested interest in changing the narrative. I haven’t spent my entire life building a career in academia so I don’t have to worry about my reputation or being rebuked by my colleagues, which allows me to push back on the status quo. So much of our history needs to be re-examined.”