Lindsay Lohan will be in Life-Size 2, according to Tyra Banks

Lindsay Lohan will once again shine bright, shine far, be a star.

Tyra Banks said her former costar will be joining her in Freeform’s Life-Size sequel, speaking in a new interview with Steve Harvey. “Lindsay Lohan will … be in Life-Size 2, yes!” Banks announced. “I really, really want her to. We’re talking about it right now, and she has got to come back.”

Last August, Banks whet fans’ appetites for Lohan’s return at the Television Critics Association press tour, noting that she and Lohan were talking and were both eager for her to join the telefilm in a “robust” way. According to a press release last year, Life-Size 2 will follow a grown-up Eve (Banks) as she helps a young woman “learn to live and love again,” experiencing “the ups and downs of real life” along the way, in what is described as “a fun, edgy, modern Christmas movie.”

It remains unclear whether Lohan would reprise her role as Casey from the original or portray a new character in the sequel. Representatives for the actress did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The original Life-Size saw Lohan and Banks pair up to tell the story of Eve, a doll come to life after Casey’s magic spell to bring her dead mother back to life goes wrong. Despite debuting on television 18 years ago, Life Size still has a sizable fan base, and Banks is pulling out the stops for the sequel, including a new “banger” version of original song “Be a Star.”

Lohan hasn’t starred in a feature-length movie since 2013’s The Canyons, though she recently landed a supporting role on the second season of the British sitcom Sick Note, opposite Rupert Grint and Nick Frost, portraying the daughter of a character played by Don Johnson.

Life-Size 2 is slated to premiere in December.