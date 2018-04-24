Buckle up, Disney fans: High School Musical is just one of many DCOMs leaving Netflix in May.

The streaming service is saying goodbye to a laundry list of Disney Channel Original movies, including the mega-hit HSM, as well its sequel, High School Musical 2, and the spin-off, Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure. Both Camp Rock films and all three Cheetah Girls movies are leaving alongside one-off classics like Cadet Kelly, Cow Belles, Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior, and more.

The DCOM exodus takes up most of this month’s list, but rom-coms Bridget Jones’s Diary and To Rome With Love are also on last call, as well as Ocean’s Eleven, GoodFellas, and The Hurt Locker.

Check out the list below for all the titles leaving Netflix in May.

Leaving May 1

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Casper

Chappie

Charlotte’s Web

Field of Dreams

GoodFellas

Ocean’s Eleven

Sahara

Silent Hill

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The Hurt Locker

To Rome With Love

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Leaving May 2

12 Dates of Christmas

Beauty & the Briefcase

Cadet Kelly

Camp Rock

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

Cow Belles

Cyberbully

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World

Frenemies

Geek Charming

Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas

Hello Sister, Goodbye Life

High School Musical

High School Musical 2

Jump In!

Lemonade Mouth

Little Einsteins: Seasons 1 – 2

My Fake Fiancé

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension

Phineas and Ferb: Seasons 1-4

Princess Protection Program

Princess: A Modern Fairytale

Read It and Weep

Revenge of the Bridesmaids

Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure

Special Agent Oso: Seasons 1-2

StarStruck

Teen Spirit

The Secret Life of the American Teenager: Seasons 1-5

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

Leaving May 7

The Host

Leaving May 12

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Leaving May 30

Disney’s The Jungle Book