Buckle up, Disney fans: High School Musical is just one of many DCOMs leaving Netflix in May.
The streaming service is saying goodbye to a laundry list of Disney Channel Original movies, including the mega-hit HSM, as well its sequel, High School Musical 2, and the spin-off, Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure. Both Camp Rock films and all three Cheetah Girls movies are leaving alongside one-off classics like Cadet Kelly, Cow Belles, Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior, and more.
The DCOM exodus takes up most of this month’s list, but rom-coms Bridget Jones’s Diary and To Rome With Love are also on last call, as well as Ocean’s Eleven, GoodFellas, and The Hurt Locker.
Check out the list below for all the titles leaving Netflix in May.
Leaving May 1
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Casper
Chappie
Charlotte’s Web
Field of Dreams
GoodFellas
Ocean’s Eleven
Sahara
Silent Hill
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The Hurt Locker
To Rome With Love
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
Leaving May 2
12 Dates of Christmas
Beauty & the Briefcase
Cadet Kelly
Camp Rock
Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
Cow Belles
Cyberbully
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World
Frenemies
Geek Charming
Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas
Hello Sister, Goodbye Life
High School Musical
High School Musical 2
Jump In!
Lemonade Mouth
Little Einsteins: Seasons 1 – 2
My Fake Fiancé
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
Phineas and Ferb: Seasons 1-4
Princess Protection Program
Princess: A Modern Fairytale
Read It and Weep
Revenge of the Bridesmaids
Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure
Special Agent Oso: Seasons 1-2
StarStruck
Teen Spirit
The Secret Life of the American Teenager: Seasons 1-5
Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
Leaving May 7
The Host
Leaving May 12
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Leaving May 30
Disney’s The Jungle Book
