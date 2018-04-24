Kristoff St. John return boosts Young and the Restless ratings

Neil Winters, you were missed.

The return of Kristoff St. John made a serious impact on the weekly ratings for The Young and the Restless. The week he returned (starting April 20) averaged 4.57 million viewers, the sudser’s biggest weekly audience since the week ending Jan. 19. Besides the arrival of Neil, the week also saw Nikki, Phyllis, Sharon, and Victoria cover up J.T.’s death.

The show was also up 3 percent over the same week last year.

St. John returned to work in early March after a four-month-plus hiatus. In October, the actor took a leave of absence to undergo psychiatric treatment after a reported scare regarding his mental health. The 51-year-old actor had been open about his battles with depression after the loss of his son, Julian, who died by suicide nearly three years ago.

Y&R is currently up for 25 Daytime Emmys. It airs weekly on CBS.