Amazon's Jack Ryan starring John Krasinski gets an early season 2 renewal

Amazon is investing in its new recruit. Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinksi as the titular rising star of the CIA, has received an early season 2 renewal from the streaming service ahead of the series’ August premiere on Amazon Prime.

While season 1 will focus on Jack as an up-and-coming analyst “thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time” and facing a “new breed of terrorism,” according to the logline, season 2 will see him facing “the forces in power in a dangerous, declining democratic regime in South America.”

Filming on the new episodes will begin this summer across Europe, South America, and the United States.

Amazon decided to greenlight Jack Ryan for more episodes after seeing a 400 percent spike among Prime subscribers putting the series on their watch lists after the Super Bowl ad push. (See above.)

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke teased in a statement that season 2 “will take our unexpected hero to a new, exciting, and dangerous world.” Amy Powell, president of Paramount Television, added she has been “blown away by what our whole team has delivered for season 1, and we can’t wait for everyone to see it this summer.”

Krasinki is coming off of his critically acclaimed turn directing and starring in A Quiet Place, fueled by impressive box office numbers. He succeeds Chris Pine, Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, and Ben Affleck, all of whom have played the character inspired by Tom Clancy’s books.

Jack Ryan, premiering on Amazon Prime this Aug. 31, will also feature Timothy Hutton, Abbie Cornish, Wendell Pierce, and Ali Suliman.

Series creators Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland will serve as showrunners and executive produce with Krasinski, Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, Lindsey Springer, Mac Neufeld, Vince Calandra, Andrew Bernstein, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross, and Allyson Seeger.