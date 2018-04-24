Deception: Will Cameron survive the Mystery Woman's trap?

Warning: This story contains spoilers from Tuesday’s episode of Deception. Read at your own risk!

The Mystery Woman made a big move toward her endgame during Tuesday’s episode of Deception — the first half of a two-parter, ending in a major cliffhanger.

With Cameron (Jack Cutmore-Scott) abducted by the Mystery Woman (Stephanie Corneliussen), the FBI got Jonathan temporarily released from prison to help track down his twin; however, he ended up inadvertently giving MW exactly what she wanted, solving an old riddle that led her to the Rockefeller diamond.

Alas, the FBI was unable to stop MW from stealing the diamond. But Jonathan was smart enough to place his tracker on MW, with Kay (Ilfenesh Hadera) coming thisclose to arresting her, until they realize Cameron is locked in a depressurized vault and must abandon her to save him.

“Here’s the problem: They can’t save him,” executive producer Chris Fedak tells EW. “There is literally no way they can break through that door in the time they have. Here’s the other problem: This is not a deception. The walls, the alarms, everything — it’s all real!”

Viewers will get an answer as to Cameron’s fate during Sunday’s upcoming hour, which actually jumps back in time to the moment he was abducted, showing Cam’s POV of his time in MW’s captivity.

“From early on, we wanted to track one story from two perspectives,” Fedak says. “We’ll show you exactly how Cameron winds up in that vault. It’s also a chance to be on the other side of the law — to meet MW’s team, watch them plan a heist, kidnap a drug dealer, and steal an apple from … I’m giving too much away. It’s a lot of fun, especially the apple part.”

Deception airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.