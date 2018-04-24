Christina Aguilera gets 'Dirrty' with Melissa McCarthy for Carpool Karaoke

The second coming of Xtina came on James Corden’s latest Carpool Karaoke segment.

Christina Aguilera belted out hits from her 2002 album Stripped, like “Fighter” and “Beautiful,” as well as one further back throwback, “Genie in a Bottle.” But she had help. Without any introductions, Melissa McCarthy took a note from her new movie and became the Life of the Party when she popped up in the backseat during “Dirrty.”

“I have been here the entire time,” McCarthy joked.

More importantly, Aguilera gave Corden and McCarthy pop diva lessons. First, prior to the McCarthy surprise, the singer taught Corden how to get that “trapped in your throat” growl that comes with singing “Fighter.” The trio whipped out microphones later on and tried to copy Aguilera’s trill, but when it comes to the woman with a four-octave range, the other two couldn’t hit the highs of her “VH1 Diva” vocal warmup.

Terence Patrick/CBS

Aguilera has been gracing the big and small screens as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race and as an android woman of the night in Drake Doremus’ sci-fi film Zoe, which got picked up by Amazon amid the film’s Tribeca Film Festival run.

The singer and veteran The Voice coach also Stripped down makeup-wise for what she called a “liberating” Paper magazine photoshoot.

“I’ve always been someone that obviously loves to experiment, loves theatrics, loves to create a storyline and play a character in a video or through stage,” she said. “I’m a performer, that’s who I am by nature. But I’m at the place, even musically, where it’s a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty.”

After all these years, she’s still got the vocals to back up her diva status. Listen in the video above.