Serena (Caitlin FitzGerald) may have found her man even before Everlasting‘s grand, sure-to-be-dramatic finale.

In the eighth episode of UnREAL, the “suitress” pulled August (Adam Demos), the previously man-bunned pacifist/environmentalist/shirtless-ist contestant, into her room for a hookup away from the cameras — a move that Demos says certainly raises August’s prospects in the two-hour season 3 finale.

“It means you can’t cancel him out,” the Australian actor teases. “Everyone thought he was out of the game and shunted to the side, but now he’s got more of a chance than the others and more of a connection. He’s looking like a frontrunner.”

That is, if everyone can move on from his shaky past on the show so far. Earlier in the season, he was both Quinn’s (Constance Zimmer) sidepiece and a contestant who enjoying toying with Rachel’s (Shiri Appleby) affections. “He’s had a confusing run, to say it politely,” Demos says, laughing. “He was definitely attracted to Quinn and Rachel, and I think the spark with Serena came later, and it is genuine. He’s actually into her.”

Bettina Strauss/Lifetime

Still, what’s happening in front of the cameras will pale in comparison to the drama behind them in the finale of Everlasting, Demos hints. “Quinn’s going to have her back to the wall, so she and Rachel are going to need to pull a move that’s going to create havoc,” he explains. “They’re in trouble, and they’re going to have to deflect from themselves.”

Good thing there’s no drama behind the cameras of UnREAL itself. Zimmer directed episode 8, and Demos says being directed by his co-star “wasn’t awkward one bit,” not even during August and Serena’s sex scene. “You couldn’t have had a better person looking after a scene like that,” he says, adding that having Zimmer and Appleby as directors on two episodes this season made him feel safe. “They’re actors, so they know how to speak to actors.” If only the producers of Everlasting were just as upfront.

UnREAL‘s two-hour season finale airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.