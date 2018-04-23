The Bold Type: Adena meets Kat's parents in first promo for season 2

The women of The Bold Type are about to find out what happens in the aftermath of major life decisions. Quick refresher: At the end of season 1, Kat hopped on a plane to go see Adena, Jane left her job at Scarlet, and Sutton… chose Richard? That remains unclear, but Freeform has officially released the first promo for the second season of the hit drama, which sees all three best friends doing their best to navigate the awkward, messy, and very real moments of life.

First up, there’s Jane, who’s clearly struggling at her new gig. Then there’s Kat, who’s introducing Adena to her parents, a.k.a. taking their relationship to the next, sometimes awkward level. And then there’s Sutton, who isn’t seen with Richard but rather seems to be dealing with a new woman — perhaps a coworker? — who is a fan of, well, drugs.

Get a more in-depth look at what to expect above.

The Bold Type returns on Tuesday, June 12 at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.