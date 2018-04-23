Maashous’ life is about to get a whole lot more complicated.

For most people, hearing you’re going to be reunited with a parent is a good thing, but for Rise‘s Maashous (Rarmian Newton), it simply means more change. When viewers first met Maashous, he was sleeping in the high school to avoid his current foster home. That’s when Lou Mazzuchelli (Josh Radnor) took him in, and ever since then, Maashous has been trying to fit into his director’s family. And just as he’s finally starting to feel at home, he gets some news.

EW has an exclusive sneak peek at this week’s episode of Rise, in which Maashous finds out that his mother’s parole officer feels she’s almost ready to take him home, which means he’s going to be meeting with his mother soon, and then he’s going to be moving home. But aside from his home life, could this move cause him to transfer high schools? That’s the question Maashous wants answered.

Rise airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.