EW’s new podcast Chasing Emmy breaks down TV’s biggest night

If you’ve been missing the hubbub of awards season, EW’s got you covered with our new podcast Chasing Emmy.

Sorry, it’s not a spoof podcast on the Ben Affleck/Joey Lauren Adams 1997 flick. Instead, EW’s editor-in-chief Henry Goldblatt, editor-at-large Lynette Rice, and TV critic Kristen Baldwin will break down everything you need to know about the Emmy Awards. They’ll debate who should be nominated for TV’s biggest honor and why (spoiler alert: they don’t always agree) and reveal industry secrets like how the nominees are chosen. To top things off, each week our experts will be joined by a special celebrity guest who will open up about their favorite Emmy memories, fan encounters, and feelings on the state of the TV industry.

If nothing else, you’re sure to gain some new recommendations for shows to binge. Subscribe now via Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts to listen to the latest episodes of Chasing Emmy, launching April 30.