Mayim Bialik teases Big Bang Theory wedding attire

Those wedding bells are getting closer and closer to ringing, Big Bang Theory fans!

Mayim Bialik teased Sheldon and Amy’s upcoming nuptials on Monday, sharing on social media photos of her own and Jim Parsons’ footwear for the event. Under the caption “Hers and His,” she posted Amy’s shoes peeking out under a hint of a wedding gown, and some classic Flash logo socks to jazz up Sheldon’s wedding attire.

We’ll have to wait to get a better look at the entire ensemble, but a previous tweet from Bialik suggests Amy might be wearing her tiara, too.

The wedding will take place during the May 10 Big Bang season finale, with a laundry list of famous faces set to guest star, including Kathy Bates, Mark Hamill, Lauren Lapkus, Jerry O’Connell, and magician Teller, as well as familiar faces like Laurie Metcalf and Courtney Henggeler.

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.