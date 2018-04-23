This is a crossing of pop culture mega-streams: Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage and showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have recorded an audio commentary for an episode in the upcoming release of Rick and Morty season 3 on Blu-ray (watch a clip above).

Not only that, the team behind the HBO sensation made it for the season’s most gonzo stand-out episode, “Pickle Rick.”

Bonus: EW has two exclusive clips from their commentary. The first includes an amazing Rick monologue to a therapist which Benioff dubs “maybe the best writing in 2017.” Weiss calls it “the perfect Rick monologue followed by an even better Rick monologue.” (You can also watch the clip without commentary below to hear it in full.) Jessica Gao penned the episode, by the way.

The second exclusive clip above has the GoT guys breaking down one of Pickle Rick’s action scenes versus the assassin Jaguar. “The last episode of Game of Thrones should be a live-action version of Pickle Rick,” Weiss muses.

The GoT showrunners have long been fans of the Adult Swim sensation, declaring in an interview two years ago that “Rick and Morty is one of the funniest, smartest things ever put on TV; every one of its 22-minute plots is more ambitious than 99 percent of the science-fiction films that will be made in the next 10 years.”

Last summer, creator Justin Roiland teased their top-secret recording session with this photo on Twitter:

Got to hang with my homies. pic.twitter.com/G4sluIyDqJ — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) May 28, 2017

The season 3 Rick and Morty DVD is coming out on May 15 and includes Blu-ray, DVD, and a collectors’ steelbook cover.

Here’s that above monologue without the commentary:

The GoT showrunners previously contributed to another basic cable comedy, writing an episode of FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. They later hired one of the show’s directors, Matt Shakman, to film two Thrones episodes in season 7 (“Eastwatch” and the universally acclaimed “The Spoils of War”).