Fast and the Furious animated TV series gearing up at Netflix

Fast and the Furious is all about family, and they’re about to join a new one: the Netflix original series family.

The beloved car-fueled franchise is taking a new animated form as a series on Netflix, the first series in the expansion of a deal between Netflix and DreamWorks Animation Television.

The animated series will focus on a new character, teenager Tony Toretto, who follows in the footsteps of his cousin Dom (played by Vin Diesel in the live action films). Tony and his friends are recruited by the government to infiltrate an elite racing league they believe serves as a front for a sinister crime organization. Tim Hedrick (DreamWorks’ Voltron Legendary Defender) and Bret Haaland (All Hail King Julien) will serve as executive producers and showrunners, but the show will also maintain its ties to the live-action franchise with Vin Diesel, Neal Moritz, and Chris Morgan serving as producers.

“We are thrilled to take our fantastic partnership with DreamWorks Animation to the next level with new opportunities from the vast library of Universal Pictures,” said Netflix VP Melissa Cobb. “The Fast & Furious franchise is a global phenomenon beloved by audiences of all ages, and we can’t wait to get started on the new animated series that will capture the action, heart, humor and global appeal of the feature films.”

There’s not yet a projected release date for the animated Netflix series, but there are still two more live-action films on the docket for the franchise, which are set to bow in April 2020 and April 2021.