Ash vs. Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell says he's 'retired' from playing Ash

Has AMC’s recent cancellation of Ash vs. Evil Dead succeeded where countless ghouls have failed, by permanently killing off Bruce Campbell’s beastie-battling blowhard Ash Williams? Maybe!

The actor wrote on Twitter Monday that he has retired from playing Ash. Campbell’s message came in response to an article from horror website Bloody Disgusting encouraging Ash vs. Evil Dead fans to request that Netflix pick up the show.

“Big props to fans for the effort, but I’m retired as Ash. #timetofrysomeotherfish,” Campbell replied, in a retweet of the article.

Starz announced last week that it was canceling Ash vs. Evil Dead and that the season 3 finale of the horror-comedy show — which airs April 29 — will also be the series finale.

“Ash vs. Evil Dead has been the ride of a lifetime,” said Campbell in a statement at the time. “Ash Williams was the role of a lifetime. It was an honor to reunite with Evil Dead partners Rob Tapert and Sam Raimi to give our tireless fans another taste of the outrageous horror/comedy they demanded. I will always be grateful to Starz for the opportunity to revisit the franchise that launched our careers.”

“Ash vs. Evil Dead has taken audiences on a wild ride for three seasons thanks to the fantastic performances and creative efforts of Sam, Bruce, Rob and the entire cast and crew,” said Carmi Zlotnik, president of programming for Starz. “We are proud to send the show out with a bang…and a splat.”

So, have we seen Campbell play the chainsaw-wielding Williams for the last time? Maybe. Of course, it is possible he could change his mind, once he has gotten over the disappointment of the show’s cancellation, particularly if Netflix did show interest in reviving the show. There is also the chance that he could be tempted back to playing the role on the big screen in some film iteration of the franchise, which has already spawned four movies, beginning with 1981’s Sam Raimi-directed, Campbell-starring The Evil Dead. Indeed, Campbell made clear that was a possibility when your writer spoke with the actor prior to the premiere of the most recent season of Ash vs. Evil Dead.

“We’re going to see what the TV gods have in store for us,” Campbell told EW, after being asked about the likelihood of a fifth Evil Dead film. “We’re ready either way. If they take us off the air, we can think about another movie.”

For now, though, all we can say is, The King is dead, hail to the king, baby!