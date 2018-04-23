ATX Television Festival adds One Day at a Time panel

The ATX Television Festival is taking things one day at a time…literally.

EW can exclusively reveal that the festival, which is in its seventh year, has added a One Day at a Time panel to its 2018 lineup. The Netflix show’s co-creator and executive producer Gloria Calderon Kellett will join cast members Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, and Isabella Gomez for a panel discussing the importance of representation and how their series showcases women across generations. The series, from Calderon Kellett and co-creator/executive producer Mike Royce, as well as executive producer Norman Lear, was recently renewed for a third season.

Additionally, the fest has added a screening of the Netflix original series Somebody Feed Phil — the first season is available to stream now — followed by a Q&A with ATX Advisory Board member and food enthusiast Phil Rosenthal. (Attendees will also be treated to some light bites.)

The ATX Television Festival takes place from June 7-10 in Austin, Texas. Previously announced panels and screenings include an opening night screening of HBO’s upcoming limited series Sharp Objects with Amy Adams, Jean-Marc Vallée, Marti Noxon, and Gillian Flynn, as well as a 20th anniversary Felicity reunion with cast members Keri Russell, Scott Speedman, Tangi Miller, Amanda Foreman, Amy Jo Johnson, Ian Gomez and director/producer Lawrence Trilling.

Check out the official ATX website for more information.