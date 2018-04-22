David Tennant teases 'epic' Good Omens TV show

Many fantasy fans are looking forward to Amazon’s miniseries adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s much-loved 1990 novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch. Among them? Good Omens cast member David Tennant.

“It’s a massive, epic, sweeping show,” the Doctor Who and Broadchurch star says of the miniseries, which is expected to premiere in 2019. “I can’t wait to see the finished product. It’s quite hard to imagine at the moment. They’ve got months of post-production. It’s going to be one of the joys of it, seeing how it all comes together.”

Tennant portrays Crowley, “who’s a demon, who’s been stationed on earth since the Garden of Eden, who ends up teaming up with his opposite number, Aziraphale, played by Michael Sheen, to avert the oncoming apocalypse,” he explains. “They decide that actually, they quite like their life on earth as it is, and humanity being wiped out would mean they’d have to go back and live in heaven and hell, which is not a prospect that particularly cheers them. So they set out to undermine the coming of the Antichrist.”

Good Omens is written by Gaiman, who is also among the show’s executive producers.

“He was very much involved, which I think is one of the great advantages to that show,” says Tennant. “It’s so beloved, that novel, that you do feel like you’re taking your life in your hands trying to reinterpret it for another medium. But I think because Neil was involved and wrote the script, I feel like we’ve got the angels on our side, so to speak.”

Neil Gaiman/Twitter

Tennant will next be seen in director Dean Devlin’s thriller Bad Samaritan, out May 4. Read more about that film as part of EW’s Summer Movie Preview.