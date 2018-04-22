Deception: Mystery Woman's next target is…

Warning: This story contains spoilers from Sunday’s episode of Deception. Read at your own risk!

Johnny made huge progress in figuring out the Mystery Woman’s plans during Sunday’s episode of Deception. There’s just one problem: One of their own is the next target.

While Cameron (Jack Cutmore-Scott) helped the FBI rescue his abducted ex in a tech scheme gone awry, Jonathan used a key in Houdini’s journal to decipher the Mystery Woman’s coded paintings. Her next target? Cameron Black, which he discovered as a crowd amassed around him, all pointing their camera phones at the disgraced magician. What does this mean?

“MW has a plan and part of that plan had her ruining Jonathan’s life and destroying Cameron’s career,” executive producer Chris Fedak teases. “Why? Well, I might say she was freeing up his schedule a bit.”

Suffice it to say, Cameron will find out what MW wants the hard way as she kidnaps him, forcing the FBI to call in Jonathan for help in saving him during next week’s hour. “Right now – with Cameron in trouble – their focus is on finding Cameron and making sure he’s safe,” Fedak says. “Nothing will stop Kay from doing that. Of course, the FBI isn’t a big fan of agents taking their cases personally. That’s one of the reasons they don’t always trust Cameron.”

Deception airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.