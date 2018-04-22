Outlander star Caitriona Balfe took time out from playing a time-traveling nurse to run her first marathon in London on Sunday — with a little help from costar/cat-sitter Sam Heughan (who’s about to run one himself) and her legion of fans.
Balfe, together with her sister Anne-Marie, braved record temperatures to run on behalf of World Child Cancer. Fans provided her with encouragement and playlists via social media, and even watched her progress online. (Stalker-y? No way.) The actress finished in 4 hours and 47 minutes — not bad for someone who has to find time to train after long days of filming.
Celebratory whisky is no doubt in order, but not a vacation to the Golden Door Spa. She has to report back to work Monday morning. What’s Gaelic for that sucks?
