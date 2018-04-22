Outlander star Caitriona Balfe took time out from playing a time-traveling nurse to run her first marathon in London on Sunday — with a little help from costar/cat-sitter Sam Heughan (who’s about to run one himself) and her legion of fans.

Balfe, together with her sister Anne-Marie, braved record temperatures to run on behalf of World Child Cancer. Fans provided her with encouragement and playlists via social media, and even watched her progress online. (Stalker-y? No way.) The actress finished in 4 hours and 47 minutes — not bad for someone who has to find time to train after long days of filming.

Celebratory whisky is no doubt in order, but not a vacation to the Golden Door Spa. She has to report back to work Monday morning. What’s Gaelic for that sucks?

They're in the home-stretch!!! Finish strong ladies!!! You got this!!! pic.twitter.com/7EeKm6gN36 — Cheryl R 🇺🇸 (@Oooohdaryl) April 22, 2018

Your last 200m past Buckingham Palace! – I gave you a shout! So cool. Congratulations, time to celebrate 🍾🎈 pic.twitter.com/ATGb9cZF6B — beth nicholls (@bjnic03) April 22, 2018

So I re started c25k last week but I think I want to eventually run a marathon thanks to @caitrionambalfe and @SamHeughan with his peak challenge and her #LondonMarathon 😂🏃🏻‍♀️🏃‍♂️ caught Cait finish on the red button 😃👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/4kZeC3C1hJ — Laura Rigby (@lozzerjr) April 22, 2018