Things are getting testy over at 221 Baker Street.

Benedict Cumberbatch shot back at Martin Freeman’s infamous criticism of Sherlock fandom, calling his costar’s gripe “pathetic.”

You’ll recall Freeman said doing the detective series was “not fun anymore,” citing “people’s expectations” for another season, and how it’s “it’s not a thing to be enjoyed, it’s a thing of: ‘You better f—ing do this, otherwise, you’re a c—.’”

In an interview with The Telegraph, Cumberbatch was asked about Freeman’s comments, and this is what he said: “It’s pretty pathetic if that’s all it takes to let you not want to take a grip of your reality. What, because of expectations? I don’t know. I don’t necessarily agree with that … There’s a level of obsession where [the franchise] becomes [the fans’] even though we’re the ones making it. But I just don’t feel affected by that in the same way, I have to say.”

A fifth season of Sherlock is considered highly unlikely to happen anytime soon due to the busy schedules of Cumberbatch and Freeman. Cumberbatch will next be seen reprising his role as Doctor Strange in Avengers: Infinity War. Freeman was most recently seen in Marvel’s Black Panther.