Thandie Newton confirmed that she, too, will be making the same money as her male costars on Westworld, days after Evan Rachel Wood said HBO rectified her own pay disparity.

“They’re all happening right now, and yeah, we’re all equal across the board,” Newton told Vanity Fair at the drama’s season 2 premiere in New York, speaking about contract negotiations. “It’s really exciting. It’s unprecedented. It’s — goodness; it shatters so much calcified pain, resentment, frustration. It just shatters it.”

The actress, who will also be seen on the big screen in this year’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, said she now plans to turn down any job offer that would pay her less than a male cast mate. “F— that,” she exclaimed. “It literally sets a precedent, and [HBO is] leading the way, which is amazing.”

Casey Bloys, an executive with HBO, had told The Hollywood Reporter for an April interview that the network was “proactively” cleaning house of any glaring pay disparities. “We just finished our process where we went through and made sure that there were no inappropriate disparities in pay; and where there were, if we found any, we corrected it going forward,” he said. “And that is a direct result of the Times Up movement.”

Shortly thereafter, Wood told The Wrap that, come Westworld season 3, she will be getting a nice pay bump. (Season 3 has yet to be officially announced.) “I’ve been paid the same for years, so I feel like I’m making the same as other people that I know for doing the same work,” she explained. “And it was like, ‘Oh this feels nice.’ I feel a little less like, ‘I’ll just take what I can get. I’m just happy to be here.’”

Newton and Wood return to HBO’s robotic uprising with Westworld season 2, premiering this weekend on April 22.