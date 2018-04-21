Matt LeBlanc's meat trifle scene on Friends is grosser than you think

If watching the Friends gang eating Rachel’s Frankenstein meat dessert was gross to watch, Matt LeBlanc is about to make it even grosser for you. Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, the Top Gear host recalled how he inadvertently ate some of David Schwimmer‘s regurgitated meat trifle.

In the season 6 episode, two pages of Rachel’s cookbook get stuck together so she ends up making something that’s half meat dish and half dessert dish. The meat trifle! “What we were actually eating was not that. Story wise, it was just whipped cream and bananas or something,” LeBlanc explained.

During the take, Schwimmer has to binge eat everything off his plate since Ross feels bad about hurting Rachel’s feelings. But there’s too much on his plate, so they had to cut. “As we’re cutting, he spits it back on his plate,” LeBlanc says, but he was “looking the other way” and didn’t see Schwimmer do this.

“I take his plate and I scrape some on my plate. I go, ‘Here. Let’s go again,'” the actor recalls. “So we go again and now I’m eating it and we finished the take. No one says anything to me.”

The only reason he found out was because the cast watched a blooper reel with this footage at the wrap party.

Chew on that the next time you’re binging Friends.