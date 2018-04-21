Grey's Anatomy officially renewed for season 15

Grey’s Anatomy has officially been renewed for season 15, ABC announced Friday night.

Grey’s, which is ABC’s longest-running primetime drama series, continues to be the network’s No. 1 drama in the coveted 18-49 demographic, still ranking among the top five broadcast series on TV. The long-running Shonda Rhimes drama is actually improving in the ratings over this point last season by 3 percent in total viewers.

“Grey’s Anatomy has a special place in my heart and millions of viewers feel the same way,” said Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment. “Thanks to fiercely loyal fans who have been on this journey since the beginning, and new generations of viewers who continue to discover the joy and drama of Grey Sloan Memorial, the show is as strong as ever.”

The renewal news shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. Back in January, Grey’s leading lady Ellen Pompeo signed a rich new two-year deal that would keep the actress on board through a potential 16th season. Though Rhimes signed a new deal with Netflix, she is still attached to Grey‘s as an executive producer.

Richard Cartwright/ABC

With its renewal, Grey’s Anatomy will now tie ER in length, as the NBC medical drama also ran for 15 seasons — and with Pompeo’s deal, Grey’s will likely surpass ER, something the cast has previously expressed hope for.

However, Grey’s Anatomy will return next year without long-time cast members Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew, who will both exit at the end of season 14. Here’s who was listed as starring for next season in the network’s press release: Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Justin Chambers as Alex Karev, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce and Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca.

Though Grey‘s will be back next season, TGIT will look very different. Scandal signed off with its series finale Thursday night, and How to Get Away with Murder has not yet officially been renewed, nor has Grey‘s spin-off Station 19.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.