People should know by now that if they’re in New York — where The Tonight Show is filmed — and they’re asked to record thank you messages to a celebrity, chances are that celebrity is right around the corner. Jimmy Fallon reprised his star-studded stunt with Tina Fey and her adoring Mean Girls public.

Fans were asked to address a poster of the Mean Girls musical, for which Fey adapted her screenplay from the movie. The 30 Rock comedienne then waited for the proper moment to reveal she’d been listening the whole time. Some were shocked, some were in tears, and some were just floored — Fey accidentally got her foot caught in her pant leg and literally fell on the floor.

Even Fallon, her old Saturday Night Live cohort, threw in his own thank you note on the Tonight Show stage after playing the previous reactions for his audience.

“I know first hand you worked so hard and found a voice and found your way and you made your own dreams come true,” he said, “and mostly importantly, even now you’re making other people feel like they can do the same thing and change the world.” That was so fetch of him.

Watch Fey’s big surprise for fans above.