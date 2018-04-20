As we live in an era when every show that ever aired shall be considered for reboot/revival/reconstitution, it is only natural that speculation surround Tina Fey’s critic-pleasing, Emmy-grabbing, whipsmart-being comedy 30 Rock, which exited the air in 2013 after seven seasons. Chatter has been chatted for a while, and just over a week ago, 30 Rock alum Jane Krakowski said “there’s definitely been talk” of a reboot. and that it would be “a dream come true.” On Thursday night, when Fey appeared on The Tonight Show — which is hosted by her old SNL friend Jimmy Fallon — he asked her if there was any truth to the idea that she wanted to go to there.

She began by taking responsibility for any building buzz, noting that when she was asked on the red carpet for her Mean Girls musical if a 30 Rock reboot was a real possibility, she coyly answered, “Maaaaaybe!”

“A little bit of that is on me, like, I must be so thirsty for internet attention,” she told Fallon. “[30 Rock co-showrunner] Robert Carlock and I, we would never do a straight reboot, because that would be too easy. I don’t know, we try to think of a way to do something: ‘What should we do — a prequel that’s, like, Muppet Babies? Or set in a dystopian future where there’s a lot of robot sex, and McBrayer comes in and is like, ‘Oh, no!’ But if we get anything together, I promise you will be the first to know.”

So, in conclusion: Live every week like there will be a 30 Rock reunion because you just never know.