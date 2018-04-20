The 100: Raven and Bellamy butt heads in season 5 premiere clip

Life on the Ark has never been easy — but in the season 5 premiere, it’s even harder.

After all, Bellamy (Bob Morley), Raven (Lindsey Morgan), and the other survivors of Praimfaya can see Eden from space, and now that’s it been more than five years, they know the ground is inhabitable again. Yet they’re trapped above the atmosphere, sending signals that no one on the ground can read.

In an exclusive clip from the episode, Bellamy insists they’re not wasting time, but Raven isn’t convinced. “Ground radiation has been survivable for a year,” she points out. “They can live everywhere.” Well, at least Monty (Christopher Larkin) has come up with a new food product: the Triple G, which stands for “Green’s green goop.” Judging by everyone’s reactions, it could use a fourth G, for “gross.”

Watch the clip above for more. The 100 returns Tuesday, April 24, at 9 p.m. ET on the CW.