Supernatural stars wrap filming on season 13

That’s a wrap on season 13!

Supernatural fans still have four episodes left to find out precisely what’s going to happen with the angel situation in heaven, not to mention how Sam and Dean are going to handle Apocalypse World, but as far as the cast is concerned, they’ve officially finished filming up in Vancouver.

Cast members Misha Collins and Samantha Smith both took to social media to say goodbye to the season, followed by the Winchester brothers, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles. And according to Padalecki’s post, he “couldn’t be happier with the stories we get to tell.”

Currently, the Winchesters still have a lot to figure out: They need to find Gabriel — hopefully with Rowena’s help — so that they can once again perform the spell that will open the rift to the Apocalypse World. Once there, they need to save Mary and Jack and then get home without allowing Michael to follow them. Sounds simple, right? Although, according to Death, she will see them again “soon,” so perhaps fans should prepare themselves for the worst.

But before we find out how it ends, check out the cast’s farewells below: