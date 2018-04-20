Each week, we break down the biggest moments from Supergirl, The Flash, Black Lightning, and Arrow — both here on EW.com and on SiriusXM’s EW Live every Friday during Superhero Insider.

This week, Supergirl made her triumphant return with the help of Laurie Metcalf; Black Lightning‘s excellent first season came to a powerful conclusion with a major tease for the future; The Flash said goodbye to one of its own; and Arrow sidelined Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) for an episode focused on this season’s big bad. Here are the highlights:

Supergirl

Diyah Pera/The CW

Winn is one of the most under-appreciated characters on TV, so I’m glad Supergirl returned with an hour that showcased a more emotional story that Jeremy Jordan could sink his teeth into. The story about a young Winn thinking his mom was taking him to Disneyland, but really was about her trying to escape his psychotic father and go to a domestic abuse shelter was so heartbreaking, and the scene was elevated by pitch perfect performances from both Jordan and guest star Laurie Metcalf. —Natalie Abrams

The Flash

Katie Yu/The CW

Ralph Dibny, The Flash‘s newby superhero, died while defending his newfound family from Clifford DeVoe, which is a shame because he had just reached his full heroic potential when he decided apprehend DeVoe instead of killing him. As Barry told him earlier in the episode, there’s always another way for people with powers like theirs. I’ve been on the fence with Ralph all season-long, but I was moved by his declaration earlier in the episode that Team Flash was his new family and he would take a bullet for them or sacrifice his soul to save it from any harm. Honestly, that’s probably the most heartbreaking thing about his death because his body, which DeVoe took over, will now be used to hurt Team Flash. —Chancellor Agard

Black Lightning

Bob Mahoney/The CW

On most CW superhero shows, the season ends with the big bad being defeated; however, Black Lightning bucked that trend in its impressive finale. While the Pierce family defeated the racist Martin Proctor’s racist rogue branch of the ASA, Freeland crime boss Tobias Whale (Marvin Jones III) was busy assuming control of Proctor’s resources and installing himself as the new King of Freeland. I’m glad that Tobias didn’t meet his maker in the finale because Jones has done such a phenomenal job with the character, which could easily be very cheesy. I’m looking forward to seeing the next phase of the war between Black Lightning and Tobias next season. Long live the king (for now). —C.A.

Arrow

Dean Buscher/The CW

Sure, Arrow wanted us to feel some sense of sympathy for Ricardo Diaz by setting an entire episode around the parallels between his troubled childhood as an orphan and his current quest to finally belong by joining the Quadrant, but the hour was also a stark reminder of just how dangerous he is. He killed so many Quadrant thugs without blinking an eye, with the hour culminating in him burning his childhood tormentor alive. Seriously. Even Black Siren was traumatized by his tactics, which hopefully — if anything can be gained from this mostly Arrow-less Arrow hour — it’s the catalyst for her road to redemption. —N.A.

This week’s crossover moments:

On Arrow, Earth-2 Laurel (Katie Cassidy) referenced The Flash season 2 villain Zoom, who brought her to our Earth, while trying to talk Diaz out of letting his hatred control him.

