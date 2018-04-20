Jimmy Kimmel gets revenge for Scandal cast by pranking Josh Malina

With Scandal coming to an end, the cast needed to take care of some unfinished business with Josh Malina.

The actor has spent years pranking his fellow actors during production on the hit Shondaland drama — so much so that he made Darby Stanchfield cry at one point. But with much of their attention focused on the finale, Jimmy Kimmel swooped in as an avenging angel to turn the tables on their costar.

With help from Scandal actor Katie Lowes, Kimmel set the stage for a grand prank. Malina was expecting to surprise an unsuspecting family watching the show together at home, but when he fired off a small confetti canon in their living room, the actor pretending to be the grandmother faked a heart problem.

Malina began to panic as Lowes came to her aid and the producers called an ambulance. Meanwhile, Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes and the rest of the series cast cracked up watching pre-recorded footage of the prank from the Jimmy Kimmel Live stage on Thursday night.

“I’m sorry to scare you. I’m so sorry. We’re here for you. Breathe,” Malina said as he grabbed the fake grandma’s hand and she started to cry.

It wasn’t until Kimmel emerged as an EMT that Malina realized this whole thing was staged. “That is the worst thing anyone has ever done to me,” the actor laughed.

Malina did get one more surprise as he left to face Kimmel’s cameras, and that was a firefighter spraying him with a hose.

“I can’t say I didn’t have it coming,” he said.