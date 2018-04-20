Shonda Rhimes says goodbye to 'Grey's Anatomy' stars Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw

While everyone was bidding a fond farewell to Scandal, two other actors made a quiet but no less bittersweet exit from Shondaland.

Thursday marked the last day of production for Grey’s Anatomy stars Jessica Capshaw (Arizona Robbins) and Sarah Drew (April Kepner). Their sad departure was acknowledged via social media by executive producer Shonda Rhimes, who took time away from celebrating (mourning?) the end of Scandal to pay tribute to the women.

It was revealed in March that both actresses would be leaving Grey’s at the end of this season. Capshaw joined the drama in season 5 while Drew came in season 6.

Grey’s Anatomy has yet to receive an official pickup for a 15th season, but star Ellen Pompeo has already signed a lucrative deal for two more years of playing Dr. Meredith Grey.

Drew didn’t stay out of work for long: She’s already been booked to play Cagney in the CBS remake of the ’80s drama Cagney & Lacey.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.