Grey's Anatomy: Geena Davis books return for Arizona's exit

Geena Davis has booked a return trip to Grey’s Anatomy, EW has confirmed.

The Oscar-winning actress will reprise her role as Dr. Nicole Herman in the penultimate hour, which, according to the logline, sees her returning to Grey Sloan to talk to Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) about an exciting opportunity.

The return of Herman, the head of fetal surgery who eventually went blind from a botched brain tumor surgery back in season 11, appears to signal how Capshaw will be written off the show. The veteran Grey’s actress will be exiting as a series regular alongside Sarah Drew.

Mitchell Haaseth/ABC

Details on Drew’s exit are being kept under wraps, but the logline for the penultimate episode does tease that one of Grey Sloan Memorial’s own will be seriously injured, prompting the team to reflect on what is truly important to them. Could their patient end up being Drew’s character April? We’ll find out when the penultimate hour airs on May 10.

Deadline first reported the news.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.