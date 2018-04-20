You can now watch every episode of Friday Night Lights on Hulu

Forget your weekend plans. Hulu revealed a surprise treat for subscribers by dropping every episode of Friday Night Lights on the streaming platform on Friday.

The show marks the latest big game snared by Hulu, this one as part of a deal with NBCUniversal. ER, Felicity, Dawson’s Creek, the TGIF block, the original Will & Grace, and 30 Rock are already part of this network of shows — on top of original offerings like The Handmaid’s Tale and the upcoming Catch-22.

Now streamers can relive the story of Coach Taylor (Kyle Chandler), his wife Tami (Connie Britton), and the football players and students of East Dillon High School they try to help.

Bill Records//NBC

Much of the cast reunited in 2016 for the show’s 10-year anniversary at the ATX Television Festival. Britton was joined by Gaius Charles, Scott Porter, Adrianne Palicki, Matt Lauria, Dora Madison, Brad Leland, Derek Phillips, Katherine Willis, Louanne Stephens, Stacey Oristano, and executive producer Jason Katims.

Returning to the iconic Panther Field location for Friday Night Lights, Porter said, “Being back here is amazing. We used to play flag football on this field and I think that, even more than shooting out here, means something to me in a special way and to be where those memories were made, where those friendships were really forged and ironed.”