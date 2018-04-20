Dance Moms star Nia Sioux joins The Bold and the Beautiful as series regular

An original member from the cast of Lifetime’s Dance Moms is sashaying over to the daytime drama world.

EW has learned exclusively that Nia Sioux is joining the cast of The Bold and the Beautiful. She will play Emma, an intern at Forrest Creations. After guesting on the show for a brief story arc, executive producer and head writer Bradley Bell offered her a contract as a series a regular.

Sioux’s first episode will air April 23.

Michael Yarish/CBS

Sioux, 16, spent seven seasons on the Lifetime unscripted show. A dancer since the age of 3, she was the only main cast member to be featured on all seasons of the series. Her mother, Holly, would routinely get up in Abby Lee Miller’s grill for not paying more attention to Sioux.