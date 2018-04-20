Blindspot: Who survived Roman's assassins?

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Friday’s episode of Blindspot. Read at your own risk!

After a near month-long wait, Blindspot returned with an action-packed episode that saw the team being ruthlessly hunted by Roman’s hired hitmen. Who survived?

Good news: Everyone! Each member of the team was able to thwart their attackers, even Jane, who was initially abducted and taunted by Roman, but ultimately able to escape. (The FBI woman investigating Reade wasn’t so lucky and got her throat slashed in a wrong place-wrong time situation, but it ultimately worked in his favor because now the case is being dropped.) However, the team is far from safe.

“Roman might not be sending another round of assassins after them, but he’s certainly not gonna hesitate killing them if they happen to cross paths again,” executive producer Martin Gero tells EW. “Roman is the most dangerous foe this team has faced, so yeah, I’d say they’re still in a lot of danger.”

On the bright side, the hour did thaw the tension between Zapata and Patterson, as the former rushed to save the latter from her assassin. “This is definitely a step in the right direction,” Gero notes. “They’re certainly not ‘all good,’ but Zapata saving her life certainly helps.”

But with Roman and Jane all but vowing to kill each other, it feels almost safe to assume there is more heartbreak on the way, with the season potentially ending with one victorious over the other. “No matter how I answer that question, it’s going to be too spoilery,” Gero hedges, declining to confirm our theory. “Keep watching, these last four episodes are pretty amazing.”

Blindspot airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.