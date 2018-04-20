The Big Bang Theory wedding: Will Amy wear her tiara?

Put it on her! Put it on her! Put it on her! Put it on her!

We already know a wedding is coming for Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) on The Big Bang Theory. But does that mean we’ll see a return of her precious tiara, too?

Bialik seems to hint it’s a very real possibility. She tweeted a picture of her and Parsons from a “wedding rehearsal” while wearing some serious head bling.

Amy’s love for fancy headgear harkens back to “The Shiny Trinket Maneuver” episode from season 5 in 2012. Amy’s mad at her boyfriend Sheldon for not appreciating her latest scientific accomplishment so he surprises her with a tiara that sends her into a hilarious tizzy.

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.