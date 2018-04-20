Starz kills off Ash vs. Evil Dead

Not groovy!

Yes, Starz announced today that it is canceling Ash vs. Evil Dead and that the season 3 finale of the Bruce Campbell-starring horror-comedy show — which airs April 29 — will also be the series finale.

“Ash vs. Evil Dead has been the ride of a lifetime,” said Campbell in a statement. “Ash Williams was the role of a lifetime. It was an honor to reunite with Evil Dead partners Rob Tapert and Sam Raimi to give our tireless fans another taste of the outrageous horror/comedy they demanded. I will always be grateful to Starz for the opportunity to revisit the franchise that launched our careers.”

“Ash vs. Evil Dead has taken audiences on a wild ride for three seasons thanks to the fantastic performances and creative efforts of Sam, Bruce, Rob and the entire cast and crew,” said Carmi Zlotnik, president of programming for Starz. “We are proud to send the show out with a bang…and a splat.”

But could the cancellation of Ash vs. Evil Dead be good news for fans who believe the Evil Dead franchise’s true home to be on the big screen? That’s a possibility, as Campbell hinted when EW spoke to him prior to the premiere of Ash vs. Evil Dead season 3.

“We’re going to see what the TV gods have in store for us,” Campbell told EW, after being asked about the likelihood of a fifth Evil Dead film. “We’re ready either way. If they take us off the air, we can think about another movie.”