Spoiler Room: Scoop on Arrow, Once Upon a Time, The Blacklist, and more

Anything on Snowing for Once Upon a Time? — Katrina

While you won’t get too much info on what they’ve been up to since we last saw them, Snow and Charming will play a very pivotal role in the series finale. “We don’t really know what has happened to them, but we know that they have gotten the message that they are needed, and they have answered the call,” Ginnifer Goodwin tells me. Shhh, don’t tell anyone I told you, but we’ll also see them in a very special location that will make your heart explode with nostalgia to the pilot.

Do you have any early scoop on the Arrow finale? — Raja

The ultimate showdown between Oliver and Ricardo Diaz is not going to go the way you’d probably expect, but to say more would be a massive spoiler, so I’ll let David Ramsey take it from here! “Oliver is going to pay a price that he hasn’t really paid before,” Ramsey says. “Unlike our other bad guys, who are really trying to go for the jugular in sense that they’re trying to kill Oliver, Ricardo Diaz is just destroying his family piece by piece.”

Anything Blacklist? — Shawna

John Noble will be reprising his role as blacklister Raleigh Sinclair, whom Reddington recently helped escape being captured by the FBI. “Next week, it’s time for Sinclair to pay the piper, and the piper is Raymond Reddington,” EP Jon Bokenkamp says. “Expect Sinclair — an absolute magician — to try and craft a plot to trap Ian Garvey once and for all. You should also expect that plan isn’t at all what you expect.” Here’s an exclusive first look at his return:

Any scoop about Gypsy’s return to The Flash and how it will affect Cisco? — Isabella

Gypsy’s return will provide Cisco with some major insight — and not just about whether he should take Breacher’s job. “Cisco, I think inside, doesn’t want to take the job because he doesn’t want to let down the team,” Carlos Valdes says. “But on Gypsy’s end, she doesn’t want Cisco to take the job because she fears that being in closer contact might spoil the beauty of what they have.” Though we’ll be waiting a bit longer to find out whether Cisco will end up taking the job, expect some, ahem, movement in his long-distance relationship with Gypsy soon.

Please Spoiler Room, have pity on us Jamko ‘shippers. Are we going to see any movement on Blue Bloods or is this ship anchored until September? — Wendy

Great teamwork and an almost fatal near-miss compel Jamie and Eddie to confront their future as partners head-on during May sweeps!

Anything on the Elijah-centric hour of The Originals? — Jamie

Let’s just say it will answer all of your What’s happened to Elijah? questions. Not only do we track his life over the past seven years, but the show takes viewers all the way back to the moments immediately following Marcel erasing his memory. And for the first time in his vampire life, Elijah might be the one in need of a mentor.

Anything for Jeller as we get into the final episodes of Blindspot? — Yasmine

Jane and Weller will finally go on an actual date during Friday’s episode! However, it will be rudely interrupted by Roman’s hired assassins. The hour ends up being an action-packed nail-biter, during which I gasped no less than five times. Can’t reveal whether this is connected, but I will say that for one ‘ship, there is a very sweet moment by hour’s end.

What’s going on with Jace and Alec’s parabatai bond on Shadowhunters? — Anna

Here’s the thing with the parabatai bond: When someone dies, it disappears. That’s how Alec knows to ask questions about what went down with Jace in the season 2 finale. But according to Dominic Sherwood, we haven’t seen the last of the bond between Jace and Alec. “We are going to discover later on that it does get returned to them,” Sherwood says. “We do find it more.”

What can we expect from the supersized UnREAL finale? — Jai

You know how Rachel’s been all about “essential honesty” this season? Yeah, expect that to become inessential soon enough: In the first hour of the finale, you’ll see Rachel forced to choose between Serena’s interests and — who else? — Quinn’s. Needless to say, it’s going to be one dramatic finale.

When Into the Badlands comes back, will we finally see M.K. and Sunny reunite? — Kim

Can’t spoil that for you, but I CAN say that you’ll be seeing the Widow and Tilda go head-to-head as Tilda continues to grow older (and perhaps wiser?) than her ruthless mother. In fact, this season will find them in an arc that executive producer Al Gough describes as “Lady Bird with swords.” The Badlands are SORT OF like Sacramento, right? (Juuuust kidding.)

