Sharon Horgan's Motherland arrives on Sundance Now: Watch the trailer

If, like us, you find yourself just wistfully watching and re-watching (and re-watching again) Catastrophe, wishing you had more Sharon Horgan-penned material in your life, we have some excellent news.

Here comes Motherland, a new show written and created by Horgan, Holly Walsh, and Graham and Helen Linehan. The series, already a hit in the U.K,, will make its American debut on Sundance Now with the first two episodes airing on May 10. New episodes will stream weekly every Thursday until season 1 concludes on June 14.

Motherland stars Anna Maxwell Martin, Lucy Punch, Diane Morgan, and Paul Ready and focuses on the not-so-ready-for-Instagram moments of raising children and having a job in today’s world.

Get an exclusive first look at the trailer above.