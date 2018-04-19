Scandal series finale to feature new Stevie Wonder track

Get ready for a spoiler about the closing moments of Scandal’s series finale …

The final episode of the ABC political fixer drama will feature a brand-new track by Stevie Wonder, which will play as the last song of the series.

The series finale, titled “Over a Cliff,” finds the Gladiators willing to make the ultimate sacrifice in order to take down Cyrus and Jake in the wake of B613 being made public.

RELATED: Scandal stars share their favorite moments | Scandal boss Shonda Rhimes reflects on Olivia Pope’s legacy

It’s unclear whether the song will air in conjunction with the final scene of the series, which Kerry Washington previously teased to EW is left somewhat open-ended. “The final moment, as it was scripted, was pretty momentous, and evocative and unforgettable,” she said. “The imagery of it leaves you with a lot of questions; I think it can be interpreted in so many ways.”

Scandal’s series finale airs Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.