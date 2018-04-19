Is he the father? No, but Miz Cracker’s still got plenty of pickle to go around in EW’s exclusive sneak peek (above) from the upcoming episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

This week, the remaining season 10 queens are tasked with acting out several bonkers scenarios as guests on the fictional (yet deliciously salacious) Bossy Rossy Show, where Drag Race judge Ross Mathews plays a cheeky daytime host with the chutzpah of Jerry Springer and the voice of Ricki Lake. But, instead of dabbling in baby mama drama and the rehabilitation of delinquent teens, Bossy Rossy instead focuses on bettering the lives of drag queens — like, in this case, curing Mayhem Miller’s fear of pickles.

“I’ve invited an expert who specializes in curing pickle phobia! Please welcome our own Dr. Dill, Miz Cracker!” Mathews exclaims as Miller’s season 10 sister sashays onto the stage dressed as the vegetable in question (with an adorable lab coat, to boot). And her approach to Miller’s anxieties takes the form of wild exposure therapy.

“Now what I want you to do is reach into this box, and I want you to tell me what you feel,” Cracker says after placing a small case on her lap. Miller, squealing in terror, feels around for a bit before describing the item in her hand. “It’s big and long!”

“Is there a hole in the bottom of that box?” Mathews asks. “Absolutely!” Cracker responds as the studio audience erupts with laughter.

Miller ultimately guesses that the item in the box is a pickle, though Mathews reveals that it was actually a banana. But the gag isn’t over.

“I think we’re ready for the breakthrough. Let me tell you a secret. I’m not just dressed like a pickle. I am actually a pickle!” Cracker says, stripping off the lab coat to reveal a full-body pickle costume before chasing a mortified Miller around the stage shouting, “Embrace the way you feel!”

Tune in to RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on VH1 to see if Cracker’s stunt is enough to vault her to the top of the pack for her first challenge victory.