Natasha Lyonne had her first kiss onscreen in Dennis the Menace

Everyone remembers their first kiss — whether it was the stuff of teenage fantasy or, more likely, terribly awkward. But Natasha Lyonne’s first kiss was more mortifying than most because it was onscreen.

The actress revealed on PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing that she had her first kiss onscreen when she was playing the babysitter Polly in 1993’s Dennis the Menace. She kissed Devin Ratray who was playing Mickey. “I was so in love with him,” she told host Lola Ogunnaike.

Lyonne described the story as “another unhealthy showbiz child actor anecdote” and revealed she was only 12 or 13 at the time it was filmed.

