Murphy Brown revival adds Tyne Daly

Murphy Brown has decided that it’s about Tyne.

Tyne Daly — star of previous CBS series Cagney & Lacey and Judging Amy — will return to the network in the revival of the ’90s comedy starring Candice Bergen as investigative journalist-turned-anchor of the TV show FYI. She’ll play Phyllis, the sister of deceased bar owner Phil who has taken over the bar and serves as “friend and confidant to Murphy and the gang,” according to the network.

The Emmy and Tony winner joins a reunited cast that includes Candice Bergen, Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto, and Grant Shaud. New cast members also include Jake McDorman and Nik Dodani. Original series creator Diane English returns to serve as writer/executive producer.

CBS has ordered a 13-episode season that will kick off during the 2018-2019 campaign. Airing from 1988 to 1998, the original series was a critical darling that claimed 18 Emmys.

Daly, who appeared last year on the big-screen in Spider-Man: Homecoming, also has TV guest credits that include Modern Family, Grey’s Anatomy, and Burn Notice.