First Wives Club TV reboot gets 10-episode order at Paramount

There are countless iconic cultural moments in the 1996 comedy The First Wives Club: a white-suited rendition of “You Don’t Own Me;” a tiny Sarah Jessica Parker trying to impress Dame Maggie Smith who’s playing Gunilla Garson Goldberg; “It says ‘I beat Meryl.'” (That last one was evoked by J. Law onstage at the Oscars. Some people didn’t get the reference.)

Now the story — of three college friends who reunite to get revenge on their ex-husbands — is coming to the small screen with a 10-episode series order at Paramount.The half-hour comedy will be helmed by Tracy Oliver, the co-writer of Girls Trip and the first African-American woman to write a film to gross over $100 million.

“Girls Trip was one of the funniest comedies in recent memory and we know Tracy will breathe new life, and some serious laughs, into these beloved First Wives Club characters,” Amy Powell, president of Paramount TV, said in a statement.

In many ways, Oliver is the perfect fit for this series: Girls Trip was also about female college friends reuniting after having drifted apart. See what she has to say about her vision for the project below:

First Wives Club received a pilot green-light at the beginning of April. The show will film this summer in New York and premiere in 2019.