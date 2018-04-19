Cynthia Nixon comes for 'bad Cuomo' on The Late Show

Shots were fired on The Late Show Wednesday night. Cynthia Nixon, who’s running in the New York gubernatorial race, came for current Governor Andrew Cuomo during a discussion on her candidacy with Stephen Colbert.

When the late-night host asked why she entered the political arena as “Cynthia for New York” instead of “Nixon for New York,” she explained, “My mother used to say that she grew up during World War II with a father named Adolf and then she lived through the 1970s with a husband named Nixon. So I am aware of the dubious nature of my last name.”

Then she added, “I also have to say, if I was given a choice, I would rather be the good Nixon than the bad Cuomo.”

“Stang!” Colbert remarked. “Holy cow. Put some ointment on that burn.”

Nixon continued to diss Cuomo, saying that, as “a lifelong New Yorker,” she knows “we could do so much better.” The actor explained, “Because we’re a blue state, we’re a proudly democratic state, but we’ve got a governor in there who governs like a Republican.” Nixon also argued that Cuomo “allowed the Republicans in the state Senate to gerrymander their own districts,” while New York has been falling behind California and Washington on campaign finance reform, voting reform, criminal justice reform, school funding, and renewable energy.

“He says he works with the Republicans, but frankly, often at times it looks more like he works for the Republicans,” she said.

Among their other topics of discussion, Colbert brought up the whole celebrity-entering-politics subject. “I don’t think there’s anything inherently wrong with celebrity in politics. It gives you a platform,” she said. “But it’s what you choose to do with that platform. Do you choose to give yourself and other one-percenters a massive tax break that they don’t need or do you choose to advocate for important things that need your voice? Like LGBTQ equality or women’s health or women’s rights — including a woman’s right to choose — or better public schools, which I have been advocating for and fighting for for the better part of 20 years.”

Still, she admitted the celebrity that’s sitting in the White House, President Donald Trump, is “not working out very well.”

“Donald Trump is a real-estate developer and he has inherited his money and his company from his father,” Nixon said. “That could not be more different from me.”