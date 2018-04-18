Yo! MTV Raps to celebrate 30th anniversary with concert, new digital series

Hip-hop is a dominant force in popular music and youth culture today, but 30 years ago, it was just getting started. The 1988 premiere of Yo! MTV Raps helped bring the genre into the mainstream by bringing groundbreaking artists to TV screens across the country. This year, MTV is celebrating the show’s 30th anniversary by reinventing the franchise as both a linear and digital series across its platforms.

Everything kicks off with the Yo! MTV Raps: 30th Anniversary Experience concert at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center this June.

The concert, which will be livestreamed by MTV, will feature an all-star lineup of hip-hop legends and Yo! MTV Raps alumni: Big Daddy Kane and the Juice Crew, Eric B & Rakim, Doug E. Fresh, KRS-One and Boogie Down Productions, Fat Joe, Yo-Yo, Onyx, EPMD, Flavor Flav, YBT Tap the Bottle reunion, Black Sheep, DAS EFX, Special Ed, Pharcyde, Brand Nubian, Nice & Smooth, Melle Mel & The Furious Five, Kid Capri, DJ Skribble, Red Alert, Chuck Chillout, Fab 5 Freddy, Ed Lover, Doctor Dré, T-Money, and others. On top of that massive in-person guest list, stars like Eminem, Method Man, and Redman will contribute special video tributes.

Yo! MTV Raps: 30th Anniversary Experience is set for Friday, June 1 at Barclays. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 20 at 10 a.m. ET on Ticketmaster and the Barclays’ site.