The Bachelorette key art revealed: Becca's got a 'damn' good catchphrase

Heartbreak? What heartbreak? After being the victim of the world’s most painful televised breakup (narrowly beating out Brooks and Desiree, that is), Becca Kufrin is back, baby, and ready to find love again. Just look at how happy and ready and totally not emotionally traumatized she is in the new key art for season 14 of The Bachelorette.

ABC

(Also good to see that the producers’ obsession with Becca’s feet continues.)

As we know, “do the damn thing” is kinda sorta Becca’s catchphrase, though I wish they hadn’t chosen to print it over her nice face. More importantly, EW can now exclusively reveal these rejected slogans for this season of The Bachelorette:

“Quitters Never Win”

“No Pain, No Gain”

“Practice Makes Perfect”

“Lying Sacks of S**t Need Not Apply”

Okay, rose lovers, I want to hear your thoughts. Are you excited for Becca’s reign as The Bachelorette? And do you think her husband is lurking somewhere among this group of dark-haired hopefuls? Post your comments now, and I’ll see you next month for the start of Becca’s “journey.”

Season 14 of The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 28 at 8 p.m. on ABC.