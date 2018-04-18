Riverdale boss: 'The Black Hood is back and angry'

Spoiler alert: This post contains plot from the April 18 episode of Riverdale.

There’s no way Kevin could’ve predicted his musical wound end in murder, but then again, that’s what happens when the Black Hood returns from the dead.

During Riverdale‘s highly anticipated musical episode, the high schoolers — and Alice – came together to put on a production of Carrie: The Musical. There were duets. There was blood. And, on opening night, there was a murder. Only that last thing wasn’t scripted.

In the middle of a scene, Alice turned around on stage to find that Midge, who’d been playing Carrie, had been killed. And there was a message next to her body: “I am back from the dead. All those who escaped me before will die.” The message, which was written in blood, was signed by none other than the Black Hood. That means a serial killer is once again on the loose in Riverdale. “The first 9 episodes were very Black Hood heavy and, in the second half of the season, there have been other stories that have been at the forefront, but the Black Hood has sort of been bubbling underneath,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tells EW. “The Black Hood coming back pushes us into the last four episodes, where the threat is immediate. It brings us full circle not just to the beginning of season 2 but really to season 1.”

As for what comes next, Aguirre-Sacasa says, “The musical is pretty high stakes but for the four episodes after it, it’s kind of like your foot is on the accelerator and things are happening so fast. The Black Hood is back and angry.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.