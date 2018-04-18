Emma Stone, Jonah Hill star in first-look photos from Netflix's Maniac

Superbad costars Emma Stone and Jonah Hill are together again in Netflix’s Maniac, a mysterious new TV series with a lot of star power behind it.

A remake of the 2014 Norwegian series of the same name, Maniac is a dark comedy written by novelist Patrick Somerville and directed by Cary Fukunaga (True Detective season 1), his first directing work since his Netflix original film Beasts of No Nation.

The 10-episode series, which also stars Justin Theroux and Sally Field, features Hill and Stone as two strangers who find themselves in a pharmaceutical trial gone wrong. Not much is known about the specifics of the show’s plot, but on Wednesday, Netflix released a collection of first-look photos that tease the show’s stars and colorful aesthetic. Check them out below.

Michele K. Short/Netflix

Michele K. Short/Netflix

Michele K. Short/Netflix

Michele K. Short/Netflix

Netflix

Maniac is due to hit Netflix sometime this year.